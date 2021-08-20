Fed Kaplan might need to adjust view on tapering due to Delta

Fri, Aug 20, 2021 @ 13:51 GMT
By ActionForex.com

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said the the economic impact from the Delta variant is “unfolding rapidly”. “So far it’s not having a material effect” on consumer activity, he added. But, “it is having an effect in delaying return to office, it’s affecting the ability to hire workers because of fear of infection,” and may be affecting production output.

Kaplan previously said he would like to start tapering asset purchases in October. But he might now need to adjust he views “somewhat” due to Delta.

