Mon, Aug 23, 2021 @ 20:49 GMT
HomeLive CommentsUS PMI manufacturing dropped to 61.2, services down to 55.2

US PMI manufacturing dropped to 61.2, services down to 55.2

By ActionForex.com

US PMI Manufacturing dropped from 63.4 to 61.2 in August, below expectation of 63.0. PMI Services dropped from 59.9 to 55.2, below expectation of 59.9. PMI Composite dropped from 59.9 to 55.4.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit, said:

“The expansion slowed sharply again in August as the spread of the Delta variant led to a weakening of demand growth, especially for consumer-facing services, and further frustrated firms’ efforts to meet existing sales.

“Not only have supply chain delays hit a new survey record high, but the August survey saw increasing frustrations in relation to hiring. Jobs growth waned to the lowest since July of last year as companies either failed to find suitable staff or existing workers switched jobs.

“Prices charged for goods and services grew at an increased rate as demand once again ran ahead of supply, most notably in the manufacturing sector.

“Prices look set to continue to rise sharply due to the persistent upward pressure on costs arising from shortages of materials and labor, though if demand continues to cool due to rising case numbers this should alleviate some of the inflationary pressures.”

Full release here.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.