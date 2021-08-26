Germany Gfk consumer sentiment dropped to -1.2, fear of tightened restrictions again

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Germany Gfk consumer sentiment for September dropped from -0.4 to -1.2. In August, economic expectations dropped from 54.6 to 40.8. Income expectations rose from 29.0 to 30.5. Propensity to buy dropped from 14.8 to 10.3.

Rolf Bürkl, a GfK consumer expert, commented on this observation: “Significant higher incidence values, a slowdown in vaccination momentum, and discussions about how to deal with unvaccinated individuals in the future have caused noticeable uncertainty among consumers in Germany. They fear that restrictions could even be tightened again. This is obviously depressing consumer sentiment right now.”

Full release here.