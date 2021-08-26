Fed Kaplan: It’s a lot healthier to wean economy off asset purchases

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan told CNBC that by and large, businesses are “weathering Delta at least as well as previous surges”. Businesses and consumers are learning to adapt well. There is no demand problem in the economy too.

He added that it would be “a lot healthier if Fed begins to wean economy off asset purchases”. Kaplan said he “would prefer to start taper soon but do it over plus or minus eight months, although I remain open-minded.” September meeting would remain his preference to announce tapering.

