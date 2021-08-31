ECB Holzmann will advise to slow down asset purchases in Q4, more so in Q1

Tue, Aug 31, 2021 @ 13:48 GMT
By ActionForex.com

ECB Governing Council member Robert Holzmann said in an interview, “we are now in a situation where we can think about how to reduce the pandemic special programs — I think that’s an assessment we share.””We have the opportunity to discuss how do we close the pandemic part and focus on the inflation part,” he added.

“If enough people share my opinion, we will certainly advise the Executive Board to slow down purchases in the fourth quarter and more so in the first,” Holzmann said. “We will spend as much as needed.”

