ECB Knot: Decision next week would imply a reduction in PEPP purchase pace

ECB Governing Council member Klass Knot said he’d expects a decision in next week’s meeting that “should not be incompatible” with ending the PEPP in March. And, “that would imply a reduction in the purchase pace.”

Knot explained that “PEPP has a clearly delineated objective — repairing the damage that the coronavirus has inflicted on the inflation outlook.” And, “the stars are much better aligned than they have been for a long time for the return of inflation back to 2%.”

Though, he added, “I can understand that next week we may want to maintain some optionality, also to see how the delta variant will play out.”

