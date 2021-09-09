ECB: Favorable financing conditions an be maintained with moderate lower pace of PEPP

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

ECB kept the envelope of the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) unchanged at EUR 1850B, and will continue purchases until at least the end of March 2022. Nevertheless, the Governing Council now “judges that favourable financing conditions can be maintained with a moderately lower pace of net asset purchases under the PEPP than in the previous two quarters.” ECB will now “purchase flexibly” according to market conditions, over time, across assets classes and among jurisdictions.

Also, ECB kept main refinancing rate, marginal lending rate and deposit rate unchanged at 0.00%, 0.25%, and -0.50% respectively. Forward guidance is maintained, which imply a transitory period of overshoot. The regular asset purchase program will also continue at a monthly pace of EUR 20B.

Full statement here.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>