Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said yesterday, “even though some of the recent data may have been less strong than we expected, we are still looking at very robust economic growth.”

“If the data comes in as I expect that it will, it will likely be appropriate for us to begin the process of scaling back our asset purchases this year,” she added.

“It is important not to take too much signal from a single data point as we might have seen last week from the labor market,” Bowman said.