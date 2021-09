US headline CPI rose 0.3% mom, in August, below expectation of 0.4% mom. CPI core rose 0.1% mom, below expectation of 0.3% mom. Over the 12 months, headline CPI slowed to 5.3% yoy, down from 5.4% yoy, matched expectations. CPI core slowed to 4.0% yoy, down from 4.3% yoy, missed expected of 4.2% yoy. That’s indeed the second straight month of decline in core CPI.

