New York Fed President John Williams said, “assuming the economy continues to improve as I anticipate, a moderation in the pace of asset purchases may soon be warranted.”

Williams expected the economy to grow between 5.5% to 6% this year. Inflation will drop back to 2% next year.

“There is still a long way to go before reaching maximum employment,” Williams said. “And over time it should become clearer whether we have reached 2 percent inflation on a sustained basis.”