Fed Brainard: Bar much higher for rate hike than tapering

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Fed Governor Lael Brainard said “employment is still a bit short of the mark on what I consider to be substantial further progress.. But if progress continues as I hope, it may soon meet the mark,” for tapering asset purchases.

“The forward guidance on maximum employment and average inflation sets a much higher bar for the liftoff of the policy rate than for slowing the pace of asset purchases,” she added. “I would emphasize that no signal about the timing of liftoff should be taken from any decision to announce a slowing of asset purchases.”

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>