Eurozone economic sentiment rose to 117.8, employment expectation rose to 113.6

Eurozone Economic Sentiment Indicator rose slightly from 117.6 to 117.8 in September, above expectation of 116.9. Employment Expectation Indicator rose 0.8 pts to 113.6, highest since 2018. Industrial confidence rose from 13.8 to 14.1. Services confidence dropped from 16.8 to 15.1. Consumer confidence rose from -5.3 to -4.0. Retail trade confidence dropped from 4.6 to 1.3. Construction confidence rose from 5.5 to 7.5.

EU ESI was unchanged at 116.6 while EEI rose 1 pt to 113.6 (highest since 2018). Amongst the largest EU economies, the ESI rose in Spain (+1.7), Germany (+0.8), the Netherlands and Poland (both +0.6), while it worsened in France (-1.3) and Italy (-0.9).

