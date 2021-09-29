Fed Harker: It will soon be time to boringly taper

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Philadelphia Fed Bank President Patrick Harker said, “I am in the camp that believes it will soon be time to begin slowly and methodically — frankly, boringly — tapering our $120 billion in monthly purchases of Treasury bills and mortgage-backed securities.”

Harker expected the economy to grow by 6.5% this year, and moderate to 3.5% next. He also expects inflation to be around 4% this year, and then slow back to 2% in 2022. “We’re already seeing some moderation there, as prices of used cars finally stabilize,” he added.

