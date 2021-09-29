Wed, Sep 29, 2021 @ 16:23 GMT
Fed Harker: It will soon be time to boringly taper

By ActionForex.com

Philadelphia Fed Bank President Patrick Harker said, “I am in the camp that believes it will soon be time to begin slowly and methodically — frankly, boringly — tapering our $120 billion in monthly purchases of Treasury bills and mortgage-backed securities.”

Harker expected the economy to grow by 6.5% this year, and moderate to 3.5% next. He also expects inflation to be around 4% this year, and then slow back to 2% in 2022. “We’re already seeing some moderation there, as prices of used cars finally stabilize,” he added.

 

