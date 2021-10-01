Japan Tankan large manufacturing index rose to 18, highest since 2018

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Japan’s Tankan large manufacturing index rose from 14 to 18 in Q3, above expectation of 13. That’s the highest level since 2018. Large manufacturing outlook rose from 13 to 14, below expectation of 15. Non-manufacturing index rose from 1 to 2, above expectation of 0. Non-manufacturing outlook was unchanged at 3, below expectation of 5.

Large companies expected to expand capital investment by 10.1% in the fiscal year started April, risen from prior indication of 9.6%. Inflation is expected to be 0.7% a year from now, slightly higher than 0.6% as expected in prior survey.

Full release here.

