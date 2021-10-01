US ISM manufacturing rose to 61.1, corresponds to 5.1% annualized GDP growth

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

US ISM Manufacturing PMI rose from 59.9 to 61.1 in September, above expectation of 59.9. Looking at some details, new orders was unchanged at 66.7. Production dropped from 60.0 to 59.4. Employment rose from 49.0 to 50.2. Supplier deliveries rose from 69.5 to 73.4. Prices rose form 79.4 to 81.2.

ISM said: “The past relationship between the Manufacturing PMI® and the overall economy indicates that the Manufacturing PMI® for September (61.1 percent) corresponds to a 5.1-percent increase in real gross domestic product (GDP) on an annualized basis.”

Full release here.