Eurozone PMI composite finalized at 56.2, unwelcome mix of rising price pressures but slower growth

Eurozone PMI Services was finalized at 56.4, down from August’s 59.0. PMI Composite was finalized at 56.2, down from August’s 59.0. Looking at some member states, Ireland PMI Composite was finalized at 61.5, Spain at 57.0, Italy at 56.6, Germany at 55.4, France at 55.3.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit said: “The current economic situation in the eurozone is an unwelcome mix of rising price pressures but slower growth. Both are linked to supply shortages, especially in manufacturing, which has seen a steeper fall in output growth than services… Although for now the overall rate of expansion remains relatively solid by historical standards, the economy enters the final quarter of the year on a slowing growth trajectory. A drop in business confidence to the lowest since February adds further downside risks to the outlook.”

