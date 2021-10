US CPI rose 0.4% mom in September, above expectation of 0.3% mom. CPI core rose 0.2% mom, matched expectations. For the 12-month period, CPI ticked up to 5.4% yoy, above expectation of 5.3% yoy. It’s back at the highest level since January 1991. CPI core was unchanged at 4.0% yoy, matched expectations.

