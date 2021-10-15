Japan Cabinet Office said exports increasing at a slower pace

Fri, Oct 15, 2021 @ 05:31 GMT
In the October Monthly Economic Report, Japan’s Cabinet Office downgraded assessment on exports to “increasing at a slower pace”, from “continue to increase moderate”. That’s the first downgrade in seven months.

Overall, the economy is “picking up although the pace has weakened in a severe situation due to the Novel Coronavirus.” Private consumption “shows weakness further”. Business investment is “picking up”. Industrial production is “picking up”. Corporate profits are “picking up”. Employment situation “shows steady movements in some components”. Consumer prices show “steady movements”.

As the government lifted state emergency, it will “develop a new economic stimulus package” to address the issues of reopening. It expects BoJ to “pay careful attention to the economic impact of the infections and conduct appropriate monetary policy management”.

