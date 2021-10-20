Japan exports rose 13% yoy in Sep, imports rose 38.6% yoy

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Japan’s exports rose 13.0% yoy to JPY 6481B in September, above expectation of 11.0% yoy. Imports rose 38.6% yoy to JPY 7464B, above expectation of 34.4% yoy. Trade balance reported JPY -623B deficit, versus expectation of JPY -519B.

The weakening in exports could be partly attributed to the -40.3% yoy decline in car shipments, first in seven months. But the situation is expected to improve as supply bottlenecks are solved. Shipment to China grew 10.3% yoy, led by semiconductors and plastic materials. Shipment to the US dropped -3.3% yoy, on cars and airplanes.

In seasonally adjusted terms, exports dropped -3.9% mom to JPY 6750B. Imports rose 0.2% mom to JPY 7375B. Trade deficit came in at JPY -625B.

