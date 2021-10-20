Wed, Oct 20, 2021 @ 04:14 GMT
HomeLive CommentsJapan exports rose 13% yoy in Sep, imports rose 38.6% yoy

Japan exports rose 13% yoy in Sep, imports rose 38.6% yoy

By ActionForex.com

Japan’s exports rose 13.0% yoy to JPY 6481B in September, above expectation of 11.0% yoy. Imports rose 38.6% yoy to JPY 7464B, above expectation of 34.4% yoy. Trade balance reported JPY -623B deficit, versus expectation of JPY -519B.

The weakening in exports could be partly attributed to the -40.3% yoy decline in car shipments, first in seven months. But the situation is expected to improve as supply bottlenecks are solved. Shipment to China grew 10.3% yoy, led by semiconductors and plastic materials. Shipment to the US dropped -3.3% yoy, on cars and airplanes.

In seasonally adjusted terms, exports dropped -3.9% mom to JPY 6750B. Imports rose 0.2% mom to JPY 7375B. Trade deficit came in at JPY -625B.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.