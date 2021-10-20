Bundesbank Weidmann: It’s crucial not to lose sign of prospective inflationary dangers

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann warned, “it will be crucial not to look one-sidedly at deflationary risks, but not to lose sight of prospective inflationary dangers either.” The comment came as Weidmann announced he’s stepping down from the post on December 31, as “more than 10 years is a good measure of time to turn over a new leaf – for the Bundesbank, but also for me personally.”

ECB President Christine Lagarde said in statement, “I respect Jens Weidmann`s decision to step down from his position as President of Deutsche Bundesbank at the end of this year after more than 10 years of service, but I also immensely regret it.”

