Wed, Oct 20, 2021 @ 10:49 GMT
HomeLive CommentsBundesbank Weidmann: It's crucial not to lose sign of prospective inflationary dangers

Bundesbank Weidmann: It’s crucial not to lose sign of prospective inflationary dangers

By ActionForex.com

Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann warned, “it will be crucial not to look one-sidedly at deflationary risks, but not to lose sight of prospective inflationary dangers either.” The comment came as Weidmann announced he’s stepping down from the post on December 31, as “more than 10 years is a good measure of time to turn over a new leaf – for the Bundesbank, but also for me personally.”

ECB President Christine Lagarde said in statement, “I respect Jens Weidmann`s decision to step down from his position as President of Deutsche Bundesbank at the end of this year after more than 10 years of service, but I also immensely regret it.”

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.