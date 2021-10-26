German Ifo: Supply problems now impacts manufacturing export

Tue, Oct 26, 2021 @ 08:28 GMT
By ActionForex.com

Germany’s Ifo export expectations dropped sharply from 20.5 to 13.0 in October, hitting the lowest level since February. Ifo said, “supply problems in intermediate products are now having an impact on manufacturing export”.

President of Ifo Clemens Fuest said: “In the electrical and electronics sector, export expectations have softened but remain at a high level, with companies continuing to expect good international business. However, the mood is bleaker in the chemical industry, where growth rates will be significantly slower. The situation is similar for the automotive industry. In the food and furniture industries, exports are expected to remain constant. The textile and leather industries are now preparing for declining international sales.”

