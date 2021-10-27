Germany Gfk consumer sentiment rose to 0.9, defying increasing inflation

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Germany Gfk consumer sentiment for November rose to 0.9, up from 0.4, above expectation of -0.4. For October, economic expectations dropped from 48.5 to 46.6. Income expectations dropped sharply from 37.4 to 23.3. Propensity to buy rose from 13.4 to 19.4.

“This second increase to consumer sentiment in a row defies increasing inflation. German citizens are clearly expecting further price increases. That is why they consider to make purchases, in order to avoid even higher prices”, explains Rolf Bürkl, GfK consumer expert. “If the surge in prices continues, it would put a strain on consumer sentiment and a fundamental recovery would likely be further delayed.”

Full release here.