Germany downgrades 2021 growth forecast to 2.6%, upgrades 2022 to 4.1%

German government cut 2021 economic growth forecast sharply to just 2.6%, comparing to April’s expectation of 3.5%. Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said the downgrade was partly due to supply bottlenecks and rising energy prices, particularly for gas.

Nevertheless, for 2022, growth forecast was upgrade from 3.6% to 4.1%, as the supply bottlenecks ease. Growth is expected to normalize to 1.6% in 2023.

“The precondition is that we stabilize international supply chains, and, for example, make sure that more of the chips are produced that are built into almost every device, especially cars,” Altmaier said earlier in an interview with ARD television.

