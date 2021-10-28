BoJ stands pat, downgrades 2021 GDP and CPI forecasts

Thu, Oct 28, 2021 @ 05:11 GMT
BoJ kept monetary policy unchanged today as widely expected. Under the yield curve control framework, short-term policy interest rate is held at -0.1%. 10-year yield target is maintained at around 0%, with JGB purchases without upper limit. It also reiterated that BoJ will continue with QQE with YCC “as long as it is necessary” for maintaining inflation at 2% target in a stable manner. It will also continue expanding the monetary base core CPI exceeds 2% and stays above in a stable manner.

Economic projections comparing to July forecast:

  • Fiscal 2021 GDP growth downgraded from 3.8% to 3.4%.
  • Fiscal 2022 GDP growth upgraded from 2.7% to 2.9%.
  • Fiscal 2023 GDP growth unchanged at 1.3%.
  • Fiscal 2021 CPI core downgraded from 0.6% to 0.0%.
  • Fiscal 2022 CPI core unchanged at 0.9%.
  • Fiscal 2023 CPI core unchanged at 1.0%.

Full statement here.

Outlook for Economic Activity and Prices.

