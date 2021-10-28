ECB to stand pat, some previews

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

ECB is widely expected to keep monetary policy unchanged today. The central bank might shed some light on asset purchases after the end of the emergency program PEPP next March. But the details on what to follow will only be revealed at the December meeting, together with new economic projections. There are some expectations that the flexibility of the original APP would be increased, but this is far from being certain.

There are also speculations of an earlier rate hike, with market pricing it to happen by 2022 year end. But President Christine Lagarde would likely talk down such expectations. Instead, ECB would just reiterate that the policy rates would “remain at their present or lower levels until it sees inflation reaching 2% well ahead of the end of its projection horizon and durably for the rest of the projection horizon and judges that realized progress in underlying inflation is sufficiently advanced to be consistent with inflation stabilizing at 2% over the medium term”.

Some previews on ECB:

