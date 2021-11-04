Eurozone PPI rose 2.7% mom , 16.0% yoy in Sep, well above expectations

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone PPI rose 2.7% mom, 16.0 yoy in September, above expectation of 1.9% mom, 15.2% yoy. For the month, Industrial producer prices, increased by 7.7% in the energy sector, by 1.0% for intermediate goods, by 0.5% for capital goods, by 0.4% for durable consumer goods and by 0.3% for non-durable consumer goods. Prices in total industry excluding energy increased by 0.6%.

EU PPI rose 2.7% mom, 16.2% yoy. The industrial producer prices increased in all Member States, with the highest monthly increases being registered in Ireland (+23.2%), Denmark (+8.4%) and Greece (+5.8%).

Full release here.