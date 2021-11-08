Bitcoin rises above 65k, Ethereum hits new record high

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Bitcoin jumps above 65k handle today and rebound from 57762 finally picks up momentum after some setback. We’re slightly favoring the case that it’s ready to resume larger up trend to through 66982 record high. In that case, next target will be 161.8% projection of 29261 to 52922 from 39559 at 77842. However, break of 61613 support will delay the bullish case and extend the corrective pattern from 66982 with another falling leg.

A the same time, Ethereum also rises to new record high today as up trend extends. It’s so far channeling well with steady upside momentum. Next target should be 100% projection of 1715.62 to 4025.10 from 2647.30 at 4956.78, which is close to 5k handle. For now, outlook will stay bullish as long as 4327.15 support holds, in case of retreat.