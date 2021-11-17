Eurozone CPI finalized at 4.1% yoy in Oct, EU at 4.4%

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone CPI was finalized at 4.1% yoy in October, up from September’s 3.4%. The highest contribution came from energy (+2.21%), followed by services (+0.86%), non-energy industrial goods (+0.55%) and food, alcohol & tobacco (+0.43%).

EU CPI was finalized at 4.4%, up from September’s 3.6% yoy. The lowest annual rates were registered in Malta (1.4%), Portugal (1.8%), Finland and Greece (both 2.8%). The highest annual rates were recorded in Lithuania (8.2%), Estonia (6.8%) and Hungary (6.6%). Compared with September, annual inflation rose in all twenty-seven Member States.

Full release here.