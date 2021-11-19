Canada retail sales dropped -0.6% mom in Sep, better than expectation

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Canada retail sales dropped -0.6% mom to CAD 56.6B in September, better than expectation of -1.6% mom decline. The contraction was led by sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers (-1.6%) as new car dealer sales (-2.8%) continued to struggle amid global supply shortages for semiconductor chips. Sales dropped in 7 of 11 subsectors, representing 63.5% of retail trade. Excluding gasoline stations and motor vehicle and parts, sales dropped -0.3% mom. In October, advance estimate shows a 1.0% mom rebound in sales.

Full release here.

