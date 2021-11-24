Germany Ifo dropped to 96.5, challenged by supply bottlenecks and 4th wave of coronavirus

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Germany Ifo Business Climate dropped to 96.5 in November, down form 97.7, missed expectation of 96.7. Current Assessment index dropped to 99.0, down from 100.2, missed expectation of 100.3. Expectations index dropped to 94.2, down from 95.4, missed expectation of 96.3.

By sector, manufacturing dropped from 17.5 to 16.5. Service dropped sharply again from 16.6 to 11.5. Trade dropped from 3.7 to 2.6. Construction dropped from 12.8 to 12.0.

Ifo said: “Companies were less satisfied with their current business situation, and expectations became more pessimistic. Supply bottlenecks and the fourth wave of the coronavirus are challenging German companies.”

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Full release here.