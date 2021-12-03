Fri, Dec 03, 2021 @ 03:32 GMT
Fed Bostic: Finishing tapering before end of Q1 is in our interest

By ActionForex.com

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said yesterday that with robust growth, an improving job market and inflation more than twice Fed target, having tapering finished “some time before the end of the first quarter” would be “in our interest”.

Bostic also referred to OECD’s projection that inflation in the US could be above 4% for the year of 2022. He said, “if it is at that kind of level, I think there is going to be a good case to be made that we should be pulling forward more interest-rate increases and perhaps do even more than the one I have penciled in.”

