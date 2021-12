Canada employment grew 154k in November, well above expectation of 37k. It’s now 1% higher than its pre-COVID February 2020 level. Unemployment rate dropped sharply from 6.7% to 6.0%, much better than expectation of 6.6%.

Full time jobs grew 80k while part-time jobs rose 74k. Services-producing sector added 127k jobs, while goods-producing sectors rose 26k. Total hours worked rose 0.7% mom.

Full release here.