BoJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda told parliament today, “it’s true there’s a chance consumer inflation will approach 2% through various channels.”

“But what’s desirable is for the economy to recover steadily and push up corporate profits, thereby leading to higher wages and inflation,” he added. “We’ll patiently maintain ultra-easy policy to achieve this at the earliest date possible.”

Kuroda also said Japan is not in a state of “stagflation”.