US goods exports dropped USD -3.3B to USD 154.7B in November. Goods imports rose USD 11.3B to USD 252.4B. Goods trade deficit came in at USD -97.8B, worse than expectation of USD -89.0B, comparing to November’s USD -83.2B.

Wholesale inventories rose 1.2% mom to USD 769.9B. Retail inventories rose 2.0% mom to USD 616.9B.

