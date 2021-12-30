Swiss KOF dropped to 107 in Dec, economy to develop positively at 2022 start

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Swiss KOF Economic Barometer dropped slightly from 107.5 to 107.0 in December. “The barometer remains above its long-​term average,” KOF said. “The Swiss economy should thus continue to develop positively at the beginning of 2022, if the economic activity is not impaired by the renewed spread of the virus.”

“This month, the barometer is mostly influenced by indicators covering private consumption, which are slightly negative. Another slight negative contribution is sent by bundles of indicators from the finance and insurance sector. In contrast, indicators for foreign demand are contributing positively.”

Full release here.