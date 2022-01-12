Eurozone industrial production rose 2.3% mom in Nov, EU up 2.5% mom

Wed, Jan 12, 2022 @ 14:32 GMT
By ActionForex.com

Eurozone industrial production rose 2.3% mom in November, well above expectation of 0.6% mom. Production of non-durable consumer goods rose by 3.2%, capital goods by 1.5%, energy by 1.2% and intermediate goods by 0.9%, while production of durable consumer goods fell by -0.2%

EU industrial production rose 2.5% mom. Among Member States for which data are available, the largest monthly increases were registered in Ireland (+37.3%), Poland (+5.9%) and Czechia (+4.8%). The highest decreases were observed in Belgium (-4.4%), Malta (-3.7%) and Luxembourg (-2.3%).

