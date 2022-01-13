Fed Bullard: March hike is a definite possibility

Thu, Jan 13, 2022 @ 04:51 GMT
By ActionForex.com

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said Fed “could begin increasing the policy rate as early as the March meeting in order to be in a better position to control inflation.” He added, ” it makes sense to get going sooner rather than later and so I think March would be a definite possibility.”

“We need to risk manage here. We need to be prepared for the case where inflation does not moderate as much as hoped and instead the Fed has to come in and move inflation closer to the 2% target. How much the Fed has to do and how much natural moderation there will be is very much an open question,” he said.

Separately, Bullard also told WSJ, “I actually now think we should maybe go to four hikes in 2022.”

