Fri, Jan 14, 2022 @ 06:15 GMT
HomeLive CommentsFed Evans: The committee strongly expecting two, three, four rate increases this...

Fed Evans: The committee strongly expecting two, three, four rate increases this year

By ActionForex.com

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said, “I readily admit – I have to be humble about this – I did not expect the inflation rates that we’re seeing and they have lasted longer than I expected. And because they have lasted longer, I know that we need to take action more quickly than I would have guessed last year.”

“We need to be adjusting monetary policy to something close to neutral,” he said. “The committee very strongly is expecting two, three, four rate increases this year. We’ll see how it plays out.”

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.