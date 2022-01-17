Canada manufacturing sales rose 2.6% mom in Nov, supply chains impacts continued

Mon, Jan 17, 2022 @ 21:40 GMT
Canada manufacturing sales rose 2.6% mom to CAD 63.1B in November, above expectation of 1.7% mom. Sales increased in 18 of 21 industries, led by the primary metal, petroleum and coal product, non-metallic mineral, and food product industries.

Statistics Canada said, “despite the gains observed for November, supply chain issues continued to impact manufacturing production in many industries including transportation, chemical, and food. Moreover, floods in British Columbia further exacerbated the situation.”

