US Empire state manufacturing dived to -0.7, expectations firm

US Empire State Manufacturing Survey general business conditions index dropped sharply from 31.9 to -0.7 in January. Twenty-two percent of respondents reported that conditions had improved over the month, while 23 percent reported that conditions had worsened. Expectations for the six months ahead ticked down from 36.4 to 35.1.

Looking at some details, new orders dropped from 27.1 to -5.0. Shipments dropped from 27.1 to 1.0. Delivery times dropped slightly from 23.1 to 21.6. Price paid eased from 80.2 to 76.6. Prices received also dropped from 44.6 to 37.1.

