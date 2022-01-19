Silver resumes rebound from 21.39, targeting 23.90 first

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Silver’s rebound from 21.39 resumed by breaking through 23.42 and hitting as high as 23.63 so far. Further rise is now in favor as long as 22.79 support holds. Next target is 100% projection of 21.39 to 23.42 from 21.93 at 23.90.

The main question is still on whether corrective pattern from 30.07 has completed as a five-wave descending triangle at 21.39. Break of 23.90 projection level will affirm the bullish case. Upside acceleration could then follow to 161.8% projection at 25.21, which is close to 25.39.

However, rejection by 21.39 will keep the rebound from 21.39 corrective and maintain medium term bearishness.