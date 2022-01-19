Wed, Jan 19, 2022 @ 15:58 GMT
HomeLive CommentsCanada CPI rose to 4.8% yoy in Dec, highest since 1991

Canada CPI rose to 4.8% yoy in Dec, highest since 1991

By ActionForex.com

Canada CPI ticked up from 4.7% yoy to 4.8% yoy in December above expectation of 4.7% yoy. That’s the highest level since September 1991. Excluding gasoline, CPI rose 4.0% yoy. On monthly basis, CPI dropped -0.1% mom, first decline since December 2020, in response to lower demand due to Omicron.

CPI common rose from 2.0% yoy to 2.1% yoy matched expectations. CPI median rose from 2.8% yoy to 3.0% yoy, above expectation of 2.9% yoy. CPI trimmed jumped from 3.4% yoy to 3.7% yoy, above expectation of 3.4% yoy.

Full release here.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.