Thu, Jan 27, 2022 @ 09:52 GMT
HomeLive CommentsSwiss exports rose to record in 2021, US became largest buyer

Swiss exports rose to record in 2021, US became largest buyer

By ActionForex.com

Swiss trade surplus came in at CHF 3.69B in December, below expectation of CHF 5.23B. For 2021 as a whole, exports rose 15.2% to a new record high at CHF 259.5B. Imports rose 10.1% to CHF 200.8B. Trade surplus swelled to CHF 58.7B.

Also, the FOCBS said US became Switzerland’s largest buyer in 2021. Foreign trade with China rose to new high. Double-digit growth rates were observed in deliveries to Europe (+18.1%, or +21.9B) and North America (+17.0%, or +7.4B). Shipments to Asia were also up by 9.0%, or CHF 4.4B.

Full release here.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.