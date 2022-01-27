Swiss exports rose to record in 2021, US became largest buyer

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Swiss trade surplus came in at CHF 3.69B in December, below expectation of CHF 5.23B. For 2021 as a whole, exports rose 15.2% to a new record high at CHF 259.5B. Imports rose 10.1% to CHF 200.8B. Trade surplus swelled to CHF 58.7B.

Also, the FOCBS said US became Switzerland’s largest buyer in 2021. Foreign trade with China rose to new high. Double-digit growth rates were observed in deliveries to Europe (+18.1%, or +21.9B) and North America (+17.0%, or +7.4B). Shipments to Asia were also up by 9.0%, or CHF 4.4B.

Full release here.