US GDP grew 6.9% annualized in Q4, well above expectations

US GDP grew at 6.9% annualized rate in Q4, faster than Q3’s 2.3%, well above expectation of 5.6%. The increase in real GDP primarily reflected increases in private inventory investment, exports, personal consumption expenditures (PCE), and nonresidential fixed investment that were partly offset by decreases in both federal and state and local government spending. Imports, which are a subtraction in the calculation of GDP, increased.

For 2021 as a whole, real GDP grew 5.8% The increase in real GDP in 2021 reflected increases in all major subcomponents, led by PCE, nonresidential fixed investment, exports, residential fixed investment, and private inventory investment. Imports increased.

