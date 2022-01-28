Gold breaks 1800, more downside ahead with Silver

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Gold is now back below 1800 handle as fall from 1853.70 extends. The development further affirms the case that rebound from 1752.32 has completed with three waves up to 1853.70. Deeper decline is expected as long as 1821.93 minor resistance holds. Current fall from 1853.70 is see as part of the pattern from 1877.05, which is a down leg inside the medium term range pattern from 1676.65. Break of 1782.48 support will add further credence to this case, and would set the stage for deeper decline through 1752.32 low to 100% projection of 1877.05 to 1752.32 from 1853.70 at 1728.97 eventually.

Silver’s development is also inline with gold. Rebound from 21.39 should have completed with three waves up to 84.69. Deeper decline is expected as long as 23.55 minor resistance holds, to 21.93 support first. Such fall from 24.69 is seen as a leg inside the medium term falling wedge pattern from 30.07. Break of 24.69 would send silver through 21.39 low, to 50% retracement of 11.67 to 30.7 at 20.87 next.