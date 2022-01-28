Swiss KOF economic barometer rose to 107.8, various subgroups developing unevenly

Fri, Jan 28, 2022 @ 13:41 GMT
By ActionForex.com

Swiss KOF Economic Barometer rose from 107.2 to 107.8 in January, above expectation of 106.0. KOF said the “various subgroups of the barometer are developing unevenly.”

Outlook has improved for consumer spending and for financial and insurance service providers. The outlook also tends to brighten for the accommodation and food service activities. However, in the goods production sector (manufacturing and construction), indicators for almost all sub-​aspects of business activity are weakening, especially for profit development, production activity and capacity utilisation.

