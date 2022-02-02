Eurozone CPI accelerated to new record 5.1% yoy in Jan

Wed, Feb 02, 2022 @ 16:52 GMT
Eurozone CPI accelerated to 5.1% yoy in January, up from December 5.0% yoy, well above expectation of slowing to 4.3% yoy. That’s also another record high. CPI core dropped from 2.6% yoy to 2.3% yoy, but still beat expectation of 1.9% yoy.

Energy is expected to have the highest annual rate (28.6%, compared with 25.9% in December), followed by food, alcohol & tobacco (3.6%, compared with 3.2% in December), services (2.4%, stable compared with December) and non-energy industrial goods (2.3%, compared with 2.9% in December).

