Eurozone PMI composite finalized at 52.3, economy slowed further

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone PMI Services was finalized at 51.1 in January, down from December’s 53.1. PMI Composite was finalized at 52.3, down from prior month’s 53.3. Looking at some member states, Ireland PMI Composite was unchanged at 56.5, Germany dropped to 4-month low at 53.8, France dropped to 9-month low at 52.7, Italy dropped to 12-month low at 50.1, and Spain dropped to 11-month low at 47.9.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit said:

“The eurozone economy has slowed further in January after seeing growth weaken in the final quarter of 2021…. Spain has been the hardest hit, falling back into contraction, while Italy has seen business activity stall, in both cases linked to declining service sector output. France is meanwhile recording the weakest expansion since last April. Germany is bucking the slowdown trend, however, providing a welcome ray of light to suggest that the impact of Omicron will be both shorter and less severe than prior virus waves….

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

“A key concern is that inflationary pressures continue to build, with soaring energy prices likely to add further to upward price pressures in coming months. Households are already being squeezed and firms face further cost rises. Tensions in Ukraine also pose a further downside risk to the outlook, with any escalation of the situation likely to further dampen business confidence.”

Full release here.