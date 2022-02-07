Eurozone Sentix investor confidence rose to 15.2, lack of sustainable new growth drivers

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence rose from 14.9 to 15.2 in February, above expectation of 15.2. Current situation index rose from 16.3 to 19.3. Expectations index rose from 13.5 to 14.0, highest since July.

Sentix said: “The economic situation in Euroland is stable in February 2022. The situation and expectations of the more than 1,200 investors surveyed by sentix signal a slight improvement. Thus, our assumption that we are in a “mid-cycle slowdown”, i.e. a growth moderation in the middle of an economic cycle, which we have been expressing here for months, remains unchanged. However, this phase of moderation is not yet complete. There is a lack of sustainable new growth drivers. Above all, there is a lack of impetus from the international economy.”

