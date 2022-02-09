BoJ Nakamura: Conditions not fallen into place for modifying monetary policy

Wed, Feb 09, 2022 @ 09:16 GMT
By ActionForex.com

BoJ board member Toyoaki Nakamura said, “I don’t think conditions have fallen into place for Japan to modify monetary policy.” He warned, “if we raise interest rates now or before wages pick up, we would be taking away from companies money that would otherwise have been used to raise pay.”

He added, “we’ll patiently maintain our ultra-easy monetary policy until wages begin to rise sustainably.”

“For companies, what’s most important is for currency rates to move stably. If the dollar/yen moves within the current range (of around 103-115), that will make it easier for companies to make business decisions,” he added.

